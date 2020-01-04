LG set to unveil lineup of ‘future-proofed’ 8K TVs at CES 2020

LG Signature OLED 8K TV. — Picture courtesy of LG

SEOUL, Jan 4 — LG has announced that the company will be unveiling eight new 8K TVs that all deliver “the Real 8k experience” next week at the 2020 CES conference.

With this year’s Consumer Electronics Show less than a week away, LG announced Thursday that it would be displaying eight new “future-proofed” 8K televisions all offering what the company refers to as “the Real 8K experience.”

Two of the upcoming models will be LG Signature OLED 8K TVs measuring in at 88 — and 77-inches, and the remaining six are LG NanoCell TVs — Nano99, Nano97, and Nano95 — measuring in at 75- and 65-inches.

According to LG, each model “exceed[s] the industry’s official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).”

In addition to this already sharp image quality, the TV’s Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI Processor uses machine learning to ensure that all content, whether it’s YouTube, Netfli, or conventional television content, is upscaled to 8K despite originally lower resolution.

This is possible thanks to the processor’s ability to recognise the type of content on screen and automatically adjust the picture settings to optimise the viewing experience.

A similar technology is applied to the TV’s sound. The processor identifies and then classifies audio as one of five categories — music, movies, sports, drama or news — and then optimises the sound settings for a heightened listening experience.

This 8K lineup will be on display at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, which runs from January 7 to January 10. No pricing or availability dates for the lineup have been announced yet. — AFP-Relaxnews