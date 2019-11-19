Everything you need to know about the Acer Swift 5 Malaysia

The Acer Swift 5 is now available at all Acer Concept Stores and Acer Official Online Stores, as well as authorised retailers now for a starting price of RM3,699. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― The Acer Swift 5 was announced during the [email protected] 2019 global press conference recently, and the 14” notebook ― which Acer once touted as the world’s lightest 14″ laptop ― has now been launched in Malaysia.

Here’s everything you need know.

Price and availability

The Acer Swift 5 is now available at all Acer Concept Stores and Acer Official Online Stores, as well as authorised retailers now for a starting price of RM3,699. There are 4 variants available in Malaysia, with options of either 8GB (16GB for range-topping variant) of onboard LPDDR4 memory. Meanwhile, graphics options include Intel UHD Graphics (SF514-54T-50GD/SF512-54T-52AS), Nvidia MX250 (SF514-54GT-512N), and Intel Iris Plus Graphics (SF514-54T-70AA) for the top-end variant.

All four variants come with a 512GB PCIe SSD for storage, along with Windows 10 Home. There are 2 colour options: Moonstone White and Charcoal Blue.

The various configurations, along with relevant pricing, is as follows:

SF514-54T-50GD (Intel Core i5-1035G1) ― RM3,699

SF512-54T-52AS (Intel Core i5-1035G1) ― RM3,699

SF514-54GT-512N (Intel Core i5-1035G1) ― RM3,999

SF514-54T-70AA (Intel Core i7-1065G7) ― RM4,699

The first five units of any model purchased at any of the above stores will receive a Mi True Wireless Earbud Basic, while purchasers of models worth between RM3,000 to RM5,299 will be entitled to a Predator waterproof bag, a Predator Cestus 310 gaming mouse, or Acer E300 true harmony earphones (these free gifts can be redeemed here).

Specs

The new Acer Swift 5 runs on the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, and comes packed with up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. At just 990 grams, the Swift 5 has a thickness of 14.95mm — this weight is made possible by a combination of magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium alloys for greater weight reduction.

For its display, the Swift 5 has a 14” Full HD IPS touch-screen that boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 86.4 per cent, along with narrow bezels measuring at just 3.97mm. Configurations go up to the Intel Core i7-1065G7 (U-Series) and a maximum of 512GB PCIe Gen 3x4 SSD storage.

Sustaining the device is a battery that, according to Acer, gets you up to 12.5 hours on a single chNNarge. Fast charge is supported, and 30 minutes of charging will get you 4.5 hours of usage, according to the manufacturer.

You’re also looking at dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Thunderbolt 3 via USB-C. Addressing accessibility and security in one go, the Swift 5 also supports Windows Hello with a built-in fingerprint scanner. ― SoyaCincau