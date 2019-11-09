‘The Outer Worlds’ landing on Switch in early 2020

The wild and strange adventure 'The Outer Worlds' should be available on Switch by March 2020. — Picture courtesy of Obsidian Ent/Private Division

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 9 — Having enjoyed a royal reception on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, wild sci-fi adventure The Outer Worlds is making its way to Switch, its publisher indicating a January to March 2020 release window.

Home to not only a raft of Nintendo-made exclusives but a range of small team hits (Celeste, Dead Cells, Gorogoa, Undertale) and big publisher releases (Bayonetta 2, The Witcher 3, Dragon Quest XI, Civilization VI), the Nintendo Switch is welcoming another high-profile launch in the first few months of 2020.

Take Two Interactive, which owns The Outer Worlds publisher Private Division, said in a November 7 investor call that it was “very happy” with the game, which has been outperforming the company’s expectations.

The October release takes place on the fringes of colonised space with plenty of odd characters to encounter and an open-ended approach to mission completion.

Though it might not necessarily be revolutionary, the finished title successfully combines elements of familiar predecessors such as Fallout, Mass Effect, and No Man’s Sky in a polished and pleasing manner — hence its positive reception among reviewers and players.

It’s also part of the Xbox Game Pass program for Xbox One and Windows PC which makes it a very affordable experience for those that sign up for the subscription service.

Having unveiled The Outer Worlds for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC back in December 2018, developer Obsidian Entertainment (once independent, now a Microsoft studio) announced that the game would be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Now, thanks to further precision given in Take Two’s investor call, that’s going to be before the end of the publisher’s current financial year, meaning March 2020 at the latest. — AFP-Relaxnews