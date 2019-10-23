Google is shipping some Pixel 4’s in cereal boxes with actual cereal inside (VIDEO)

2,000 Pixel 4s shipping in the UK will arrive in cereal boxes. ― Picture courtesy of Google via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 — If you pre-ordered a Pixel 4 in the UK, you could be getting your new smartphone in a ‘Made by Google’ cereal box with real, Pixel-branded cereal and marshmallows inside.

Yesterday, Google’s UK Twitter account announced that 2,000 people who ordered the Pixel 4 in the UK will be receiving their smartphone today in a cereal box.

This isn’t any cereal box, though. This is Pixel 4 cereal box with actual Google-branded cereal on the inside — the marshmallows have the company’s iconic “G” logo on them.

A letter found on the inside thanks the recipient for being one of the first to order the Pixel 4 from the Google Store UK.

The cereal box advertises the phone’s “brilliant camera,” “quick gestures,” and “Google Assistant.”

As the company says: “Grab a bowl, sit back & enjoy your Pixel 4!” — AFP-Relaxnews