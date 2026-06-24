JOHOR BAHRU, June 24 — The Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) will not form a coalition government with any other political party if it manages to retain power after the state election, said its state chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the Johor BN’s stance remains firm despite facing criticism since announcing that coalition would contest all 56 state assembly seats for the upcoming state polls on May 16.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the caretaker Johor menteri besar and election designate, said the coalition had faced various attacks and accusations following its decision to contest without any collaboration.

“Johor BN’s decision not to collaborate with DAP should not be interpreted as a rejection of any race, as the coalition remains committed to representing the multi-racial community in the state.

“This decision was made based on differences in approach and ideology,” he said in his address at the BN Johor state electron candidate announcement ceremony held at the Johor Umno state liaison office here today.

Present were BN component party and affiliate group leaders such as MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong; MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran; People’s Progressive Party (PPP) president Datuk Dr J. Loga Bala Mohan and Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Onn Hafiz said that if the people continue to give BN the mandate, the coalition can govern Johor on its own without forming any alliances with other political parties in the state.

He also reminded BN candidates to see their candidacy as a trust and responsibility, not a privilege.