KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a 41-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Taiping since June 16, according to Sinar Harian.

Acting Taiping police chief Supt Mohd Ariffridzuan Ezahar said police received a report on the disappearance of Nor Afiza Zainuddin at 11.22am on June 18.

He said Nor Afiza was last seen leaving her mother’s home in Lorong Mewah 16, Taman Mewah, Kamunting on June 16 in a white Perodua Axia.

“Initial investigations found that she left home that day claiming she was attending a job interview at a hotel in Kuala Kangsar,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Ariffridzuan said police later found the Perodua Axia at a recreational area in Kampung Paya Lintang, Batu Hampar near Padang Rengas on June 21.

He said the vehicle was found in good condition with its keys still inside.

Several of Nor Afiza’s belongings, including a file containing certificates, a prayer garment bag and a pair of shoes, were also found in the car.

According to police, Nor Afiza has two children who currently live with her former husband.

She is about 155cm tall, weighs 57kg, has a medium complexion and wears glasses.

Members of the public with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Sanjay Shanmugam at 012-5039820 or the Taiping district police headquarters at 05-8291222, or visit the nearest police station.