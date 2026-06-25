KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has responded to the resignation of Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi, claiming the decision was motivated by a disagreement over candidate selection for the Rengit state seat.

Asyraf’s remarks follow Puad’s announcement earlier today that he was leaving the party effective immediately. Puad, the former Johor State Assembly Speaker, had cited alleged external interference in the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly on June 1 as his primary reason for exiting.

In a statement today, Asyraf characterised Puad’s claims of interference as "slanderous" and asserted that the veteran leader had previously pressured the party to field his son as a candidate.

“He himself had written to me at length, threatening to leave the party and to attack the party if the Umno Supreme Council did not consider fielding his son as a candidate in the Rengit state constituency,” Asyraf said.

While acknowledging the potential of Puad’s son as a young leader, Asyraf maintained that the party must weigh various factors when selecting candidates for any election.

He said that it was "improper" for a senior leader to make his son’s candidacy a condition for remaining with the party.

“Umno is not a party of hereditary succession that must prioritise family and relatives to become leaders. The party’s struggle is far greater than personal interests, family demands, or individual disappointment,” he added.

Asyraf further alleged that this was not the first instance where Puad had threatened to leave the party over personal grievances.

He claimed that during Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s tenure as party president, Puad had made similar threats when he was not re-nominated as the member of parliament for Batu Pahat.

Expressing disappointment at the timing of the resignation ahead of the Johor state election, Asyraf noted that the party had provided numerous opportunities and positions to Puad throughout his career.

He cited the Malay proverb “air susu dibalas air tuba” to describe the situation, suggesting that the party’s past support was being met with hostility.

The secretary-general then said Umno would continue its struggle for "race, religion, and homeland" and would not be swayed by individual pressure.

Today’s development takes place just before nomination day this Saturday for the July 11 Johor state election.