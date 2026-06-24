JOHOR BAHRU, June 24 — Barisan Nasional (BN) announced its list of 56 candidates for the Johor election today, ending speculation over which candidates the coalition would field.
The list features a mix of new faces and seasoned leaders from BN’s component parties, namely Umno, MCA and MIC.
Johor BN chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the list of candidates for the coalition that will contest in the upcoming Johor election.
Onn, who leads the list as the Machap state seat candidate and incumbent, reminded those present that being an election candidate is not a privilege.
On the contrary, he said it is a great responsibility and trust given to the candidates to carry out their duties as best as possible.
“I would like to remind candidates to campaign with mindful conduct and wisdom because in Johor we have our own ways.
“To those who were not selected as candidates, I appeal for them to continue the struggle together.
“Our struggle is bigger than any individual or position. The one contesting may be one candidate, but the one who must win is all of us, and the entire Barisan team,” he said at the BN Johor state electron candidate announcement ceremony at the Johor Umno state liaison office here today.
Present were respective component party and affiliate group leaders such as MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong; MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran; People’s Progressive Party (PPP) president Datuk Dr J. Loga Bala Mohan and Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.
Onn Hafiz, who is also the Johor caretaker menteri besar, also called on all candidates to offer the people a stable government.
He added that Johoreans need a government with clear principles, vision, structured administration and the ability to continue the progress of Maju Johor 2030 agenda.
“We have never promised the moon and stars. We also do not promise that this journey will be an easy one,” he said, adding that Johor BN will continue working hard to develop the state.
Onn, who is also the apparent menteri besar designate, called on Johoreans to judge BN based on its work, achievements and plans for the future.
“Therefore, let us all close ranks and move on one team,” he said.
The full list of 56 BN candidates for the Johor state election:
N01: Buloh Kasap - Datuk Zahari Sarip
N02: Jementah - See An Geak
N03: Pemanis - Anuar Abdul Manap
N04: Kemelah - R Ravin Kumar
N05: Tenang - Mohd Azhar Ibrahim
N06: Bekok - Tan Chong
N07: Bukit Kepong - Ahmad Syarie Yusof
N08: Bukit Pasir - Ir Mohd Fazli Mohamed Salleh
N09: Gambir - Sahrihan Jani
N10: Tangkak - Datuk How Chin Teck
N11: Serom - Nadirah Afiqah Abdull Rahim
N12: Bentayan - Chua Lee Huat
N13: Simpang Jeram - Datuk Azman Ismail
N14: Bukit Naning - Mohd Ghazali Sabari
N15: Maharani - Datuk Ashaari Mohd Sarip
N16: Sungai Balang - Selamat Takim
N17: Semerah - Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid
N18: Sri Medan - Datuk Zulkarnain Kamisan
N19: Yong Peng - Ling Tian Soon
N20: Semarang - Datuk Samsolbari Jamali
N21: Parit Yaani - Datuk Mohamad Najib Samuri
N22: Parit Raja - Nor Rashidah Ramli
N23: Penggaram - Boo Chin Leong
N24: Senggarang - Mohd Yusla Ismail
N25: Rengit - Mohd Zaidi Japar
N26: Machap - Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi
N27: Layang-Layang - Chua Juan Boon
N28: Mengkibol - Yap Zhi Peng
N29: Mahkota - Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah
N30: Paloh - Lee Ting Han
N31: Kahang - A Rugendran
N32: Endau - Alwiyah Talib
N33: Tenggaroh - Mohd Yuzaimi Yusof
N34: Panti - Dr Muhammad Naqib Ghazali
N35: Pasir Raja - Datuk Seri Adham Baba
N36: Sedili - Muzaide Makmor
N37: Johor Lama - Norliza Noh
N38: Penawar - Fauziah Misri
N39: Tanjung Surat - Aznan Tamin
N40: Tiram - Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman
N41: Puteri Wangsa - Teo Chia Ling
N42: Johor Jaya - Chan San San
N43: Permas - Baharudin Mohamed Taib
N44: Larkin - Mohd Hairi Mad Shah
N45: Stulang - Bong Seng Heng
N46: Perling - Panir Selvam
N47: Kempas - Datuk Ramli Bohani.
N48: Skudai - Tan Hiang Kee
N49: Kota Iskandar - Pandak Ahmad
N50: Bukit Permai - Datuk Jafni Mohd Shukor
N51: Bukit Batu - R Kumaran
N52: Senai - Tai Chee Chee
N53: Benut - Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan
N54: Pulai Sebatang - Hasrunizah Hasan
N55: Pekas Nanas - Tan Eng Meng
N56: Kukup - Md Israk Abdullah