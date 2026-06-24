JOHOR BAHRU, June 24 — Barisan Nasional (BN) announced its list of 56 candidates for the Johor election today, ending speculation over which candidates the coalition would field.

The list features a mix of new faces and seasoned leaders from BN’s component parties, namely Umno, MCA and MIC.

Johor BN chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the list of candidates for the coalition that will contest in the upcoming Johor election.

Onn, who leads the list as the Machap state seat candidate and incumbent, reminded those present that being an election candidate is not a privilege.

On the contrary, he said it is a great responsibility and trust given to the candidates to carry out their duties as best as possible.

“I would like to remind candidates to campaign with mindful conduct and wisdom because in Johor we have our own ways.

“To those who were not selected as candidates, I appeal for them to continue the struggle together.

“Our struggle is bigger than any individual or position. The one contesting may be one candidate, but the one who must win is all of us, and the entire Barisan team,” he said at the BN Johor state electron candidate announcement ceremony at the Johor Umno state liaison office here today.

Present were respective component party and affiliate group leaders such as MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong; MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran; People’s Progressive Party (PPP) president Datuk Dr J. Loga Bala Mohan and Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Johor caretaker menteri besar, also called on all candidates to offer the people a stable government.

He added that Johoreans need a government with clear principles, vision, structured administration and the ability to continue the progress of Maju Johor 2030 agenda.

“We have never promised the moon and stars. We also do not promise that this journey will be an easy one,” he said, adding that Johor BN will continue working hard to develop the state.

Onn, who is also the apparent menteri besar designate, called on Johoreans to judge BN based on its work, achievements and plans for the future.

“Therefore, let us all close ranks and move on one team,” he said.

The full list of 56 BN candidates for the Johor state election:

N01: Buloh Kasap - Datuk Zahari Sarip

N02: Jementah - See An Geak

N03: Pemanis - Anuar Abdul Manap

N04: Kemelah - R Ravin Kumar

N05: Tenang - Mohd Azhar Ibrahim

N06: Bekok - Tan Chong

N07: Bukit Kepong - Ahmad Syarie Yusof

N08: Bukit Pasir - Ir Mohd Fazli Mohamed Salleh

N09: Gambir - Sahrihan Jani

N10: Tangkak - Datuk How Chin Teck

N11: Serom - Nadirah Afiqah Abdull Rahim

N12: Bentayan - Chua Lee Huat

N13: Simpang Jeram - Datuk Azman Ismail

N14: Bukit Naning - Mohd Ghazali Sabari

N15: Maharani - Datuk Ashaari Mohd Sarip

N16: Sungai Balang - Selamat Takim

N17: Semerah - Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid

N18: Sri Medan - Datuk Zulkarnain Kamisan

N19: Yong Peng - Ling Tian Soon

N20: Semarang - Datuk Samsolbari Jamali

N21: Parit Yaani - Datuk Mohamad Najib Samuri

N22: Parit Raja - Nor Rashidah Ramli

N23: Penggaram - Boo Chin Leong

N24: Senggarang - Mohd Yusla Ismail

N25: Rengit - Mohd Zaidi Japar

N26: Machap - Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi

N27: Layang-Layang - Chua Juan Boon

N28: Mengkibol - Yap Zhi Peng

N29: Mahkota - Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah

N30: Paloh - Lee Ting Han

N31: Kahang - A Rugendran

N32: Endau - Alwiyah Talib

N33: Tenggaroh - Mohd Yuzaimi Yusof

N34: Panti - Dr Muhammad Naqib Ghazali

N35: Pasir Raja - Datuk Seri Adham Baba

N36: Sedili - Muzaide Makmor

N37: Johor Lama - Norliza Noh

N38: Penawar - Fauziah Misri

N39: Tanjung Surat - Aznan Tamin

N40: Tiram - Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman

N41: Puteri Wangsa - Teo Chia Ling

N42: Johor Jaya - Chan San San

N43: Permas - Baharudin Mohamed Taib

N44: Larkin - Mohd Hairi Mad Shah

N45: Stulang - Bong Seng Heng

N46: Perling - Panir Selvam

N47: Kempas - Datuk Ramli Bohani.

N48: Skudai - Tan Hiang Kee

N49: Kota Iskandar - Pandak Ahmad

N50: Bukit Permai - Datuk Jafni Mohd Shukor

N51: Bukit Batu - R Kumaran

N52: Senai - Tai Chee Chee

N53: Benut - Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan

N54: Pulai Sebatang - Hasrunizah Hasan

N55: Pekas Nanas - Tan Eng Meng

N56: Kukup - Md Israk Abdullah