'Untitled Goose Game' linked with PlayStation, Xbox, mobile moves

'Untitled Goose Game' could be coming to PlayStation, Xbox and mobile. ― House House/Panic, Inc pic via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 4 ― September release and instant hit Untitled Goose Game, in which players wreak low-stakes havoc as a bird on the loose in a genteel English village, could be coming to other platforms after launching on Nintendo Switch and PC.

The studio behind Untitled Goose Game hope that their Nintendo Switch and Windows PC hit will land on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Melbourne-based House House told Australia's ABC News of future plans in a recent interview.

PlayStation and Xbox editions have not been formally announced, but were mentioned as possibilities, as the team is interested in reaching “a wider audience.”

Like a non-violent Grand Theft Auto V or Hitman, Untitled Goose Game has players causing trouble in a virtual world ― but without the life-or-death consequences.

They become a goose on the loose, sneaking, waddling, flapping and honking their way around a quiet English village.

The goose has a checklist of activities to complete, which means getting into trouble with the village's residents.

Annoyed villagers will chase the bird if it snaps up something they need, but they can be outwitted with forward planning, quick reactions, or bald-faced luck.

That feedback loop turns Untitled Goose Game into a riotous puzzle of stealth and daring.

The game's playful appeal has been such that it has broken out of usual enthusiast circles, with US model Chrissy Teigen among its fans.

welp as a contrarian, I wanted to hate goose game but I LOVE IT — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2019

A representative of Untitled Goose Game publisher had previously said that the company was thinking about how to best redesign the title's controls for mobile. ― AFP-Relaxnews