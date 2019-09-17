Are new variations of Surface Pro 7 tablets and a bigger Surface Laptop 3 on the horizon?

The next generation of the Surface Pro may be available in five different configurations. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft

NEW YORK, Sept 17 — Microsoft is expected to present upcoming Surface products at a special event on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Ahead of the presentation, several details have been leaked concerning the new generation of Surface Pro 7 tablets and Laptop 3 computers.

According to TechRadar, the next Surface Pro 7 may soon be offered in five different configurations, further widening its target market and price accessibility. Microsoft’s aim is said to be to offer versions equipped with Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 chips according to model, associated with RAM ranging from 4 to 16GB and SSD storage capacity from 128 to 512GB. As such, the minimal configuration offered would be an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage; the top-of-the-line would have an Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Microsoft is also said to be preparing to present a new, 15-inch version of its Surface Laptop, according to a leak from WinFuture. As a reminder, the line consists of its portable computers running on Windows 10 S, a lighter version of its operating system particularly adapted to students, for example. If this all turns out to be true, Microsoft’s two lines of PCs, the Surface Laptop and the Surface Book, will both be available in 13.5- and 15-inch versions.

Microsoft is also expected to present new wireless earphones, and may even drop a surprise hybrid device somewhere between a tablet and a PC equipped with dual screens. — AFP-Relaxnews