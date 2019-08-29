Fitbit’s Versa 2 equipped with Alexa, styled like Apple Watch

The Versa 2 is equipped with a glossy AMOLED display and a voice assistant, giving it an Apple Watch-like flair. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, August 29 — Yesterday, Fitbit announced the launch of the second generation of its best-selling smartwatch, the Versa 2, which boasts fresh new features, an AMOLED screen and Alexa.

Yesterday, the Fitbit Versa 2 was announced along with its slew of new features. Most notably, the model is equipped with a glossy AMOLED display and a voice assistant, giving it an Apple Watch-like flair.

An integrated microphone gives users access to Amazon’s Alexa who will respond to vocal requests with “discreet, silent on-screen responses.”

A new sleep feature helps users track and understand their sleep patterns and improve them. Every day, the Versa 2 will provide owners with a Sleep Score, a number which is determined based on heart rate, restlessness, time awake, and a user’s Sleep Stages. Sleep Mode disables the display and silences notifications so that your watch doesn’t interrupt your night.

Additionally, the Versa 2 has a native Spotify application and can now store over 300 songs from your personal library and downloaded Pandora stations.

The company promises that the battery life of this model is 5+ days, although when the optional always-on display is activated, the Versa 2 has a battery life of two days.

Fitbit is no longer just for those trying to get fit: the collection of new features puts the Fitbit Versa 2 in more direct competition with Apple’s and Samsung’s flagship smartwatches.

The Fitbit Versa 2 can be preordered today starting at US$199.95 (RM843). It will hit retailers on September 15. — AFP-Relaxnews