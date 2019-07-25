Whistle launches pair of pet wearables that track animal location, activity and health

Whistle has launched the Whistle Go pet tracker series. — Whistle/AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 ― San Francisco-based company specialising in animal tracking devices Whistle has launched two new wearables for pets: The Whistle Go and Whistle Go Explore.

Since Whistle Labs Inc was founded in 2012, the company has released pet monitoring devices that have been popularly referred to as “Fitbits for dogs”. This tech, which simply attaches to a collar, can send both location information to owners and information about their pets’ activity to a complementary smartphone application via wi-fi or Bluetooth.

On Tuesday, Whistle added two new products to their portfolio, the Whistle Go and Whistle Go Explore, which bring a health monitoring platform to the trackers’ list of features.

The best pet tracker just got better 🥳 Introducing Whistle GO & Whistle GO Explore, the ultimate health and location trackers for pets. Featuring new health and behavior monitoring, updated live tracking, longer battery life and more. To learn more visit https://t.co/3ZUKBRqIy3 pic.twitter.com/voiILkcwD8 — Whistle (@WhistleLabs) July 23, 2019

This Whistle Go series now tracks pet behaviours like sleep, licking, and scratching to “enable owners to notice potential changes in the health of their pet to provide better proactive and preventative care.” A weekly wellness report specially notes any changes in behavioural patterns.

The main difference between the trackers (apart from colour options) is battery life: The Whistle Go works for up to 10 days while the Whistle Go Explore lasts up to 20. Additionally, the latter version has a built-in light.

As of this week, both devices are available for order. The Whistle Go retails for US$99.95 (RM411.56), and the Whistle Go Explore retails for US$129.95. — AFP-Relaxnews