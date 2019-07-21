Saint Laurent teams up with Cotodama to launch US$2,655 speaker

Cotodama teams up with Saint Laurent to create a special edition Lyric Speaker Canvas. — Picture courtesy of Saint Laurent via AFP

PARIS, July 21 — French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent has collaborated with Cotodama to release a YSL-branded edition of the Lyric Speaker Canvas, a device that functions as a piece of art as much as it does a sound system.

Last year, Japanese speaker company Cotodama launched the connected Lyric Speaker Canvas for those who want a sound system that's equally as stylish as it is functional. This week, as spotted by Hypebeast, the company has collaborated with Saint Laurent to make the “high art concept” also high fashion.

The device appears to consist of two canvas boards leaning against the wall. When playing music, the board in front displays the song's lyrics while the one in back — which is actually a Hi-Fi audio speaker — plays the sound. Cotodama describes this design as “providing constant inspiration and motivation through the power of words.”

While neither canvas features any logos or visual obstructions, the Saint Laurent iteration has “Saint Laurent” printed on the back board in a dark gray just a view shades lighter than black canvas cover.

This special edition Lyric Speaker Canvas is available exclusively at Rive Droite Saint Laurent locations in Paris and LA and is priced at US$2,655 (RM10,905), about US$750 more than the standard model. — AFP-Relaxnews