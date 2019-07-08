The latest iPod Touch is now available in Malaysia

The base 32GB model is priced at RM899. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Apple’s new 7th gen iPod Touch has finally arrived in Malaysia. This is a refreshed device that is powered by a newer Apple A10 Fusion chip. If you need more storage, the new iPod is also available with up to 256GB of storage.

The base 32GB model is priced at RM899 while the 128GB variant is going for RM1,349. Meanwhile, the largest 256GB option can be yours for RM1,799. The new iPod is available in Pink, Gold, Blue, Silver, Space Grey and Red.

The new iPod Touch is seen as the entry-level device for users to enjoy Apple Music and the upcoming Apple Arcade gaming service. The device comes with 4″ Retina Display and the new processor allows users to enjoy immersive AR and Group FaceTime. The A10 Fusion chip is the same processor that’s powering the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The rest of the specs appear to be similar as it retains an 8MP f/2.4 main camera and a front-facing 1.2MP f/2.2 FaceTime HD camera. The device also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack and a physical home button that doesn’t come with Touch ID.

A full charge is rated to last up to 40 hours of music playback or up to 8 hours of video. At the moment it runs on iOS 12 and it will receive iOS 13 when it’s available. If you’re interested, you can check out Machines’ iPod Touch page. The device is also available on Apple’s Online Store. — SoyaCincau