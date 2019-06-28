Consider these five 'Hidden Gems' during the annual Stream sale (VIDEO)

Promotional image for 'Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive'. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 ― Find out why Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive might be one of the best Steam games you've never heard of.

Not sure what to buy during the Steam sale? PC gaming service Steam implemented player reviews in 2013 to help players navigate what is now a 30,000 strong catalog of games. Even then, finding the site's very best can be tricky.

That's where Steam250 comes in, helping surface some otherwise overlooked but very well-recommended games.

In this way, comedic puzzle Portal 2, engrossing action-adventure The Witcher 3, pixel art crafting experience Terraria, massive scale manufacturing sim Factorio and team-based shooter Counter-Strike are both Steam250's overall best-reviewed games and its top five deals for the 2019 Steam sale.

Yet its Hidden Gems section has a very different makeup, specialising in titles that aren't yet widely reviewed.

For example, pixelated survival sim Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive might not be well known, but with 99 per cent positive reviews from 317 users, it's currently the number one Steam Hidden Gem.

In the same way, simple maritime multiplayer Shipped, neon one-button action game Ding Dong XL intense shooter Champions of Breakfast and floating, omnigravitational puzzle Youropa are among some of the shorter, smaller scale, but most well recommended bargains on Steam250's chart.

Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive (US$12.74, around RM52.77, usually US$14.99)

The Earth's moon has split in two and is slowly descending to earth: this point-and-click puzzle adventure is all about making the right preparations to stay alive through four nights of post-apocalyptic danger. Each chapter can play out in a different way every time, giving players new strategies to develop and new challenges to solve. Previously known as Don't Escape: 4 Days in the Wilderness.

Shipped (US$4.49, usually US$5.99)

A simple naval warfare game in which up to eight players chase, race or fight, trying to avoid crashing or bumping into islands while firing at each other with cannon balls. There's even a cheeky battle royale mode.

Ding Dong XL (US$0.49, usually US$0.79)

Use one button to fly between the top and bottom of the screen, avoiding obstacles, collecting power-ups, and accumulating high scores. Also available as Ding Dong VR, or for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.

Champions of Breakfast (US$1.49, usually $2.99)

Absolutely slay the first meal of the day as a champion kitchen appliance hurling foodstuffs at other household objects in order to prove your supremacy, weaving your way through a screen full of projectiles in the process. Heartbound (US$9.99) is the same studio's quite different second game, a boy-and-dog adventure in Early Access with development livestreams via gopiratesoftware.com/twitch and youtube.com/piratesoftware.

Youropa (US$16.74, usually US$29.99)

A charming puzzle adventure in which gravity is askew, contorted island streets float above a disjointed Paris, France, and the main character can walk on any surface that has a connecting staircase or slope. Creator Mode is currently in beta. ― AFP-Relaxnews