Did Apple accidentally reveal the Mac Pro release month on its website? (VIDEO)

Apple’s latest Mac Pro is set to hit the market this fall, possibly in September. — Picture courtesy of Apple via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 — Yesterday, 9to5Mac was the first to report that “Coming September” was temporarily published on Apple’s Mac Pro homepage, an error that was promptly switched to “Coming This Fall” in less than 24 hours.

At Apple’s 2019 developers conference last week, the company announced that the recently introduced Mac Pro will be officially available sometime during the vague timeline of this fall; however, on Monday 9To5Mac discovered that when you tapped the “Notify me” link on the Mac Pro’s dedicated page, the pop-up prompting users to enter an email was headed with “Coming September.”

If you were to tap that button now, though, you’ll see that the header has been changed to “Coming this fall,” an adjustment that suggests that the original text was published in error.