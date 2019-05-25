Samsung Galaxy S10 finally gets Night Mode and the difference is night and day

With the latest Galaxy S10 update, you will be able to use Night Mode for both normal and ultra-wide-angle cameras. — Picture by Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Samsung Galaxy S10 boasts a pro-grade triple-camera setup but it pales in comparison to the Huawei P30 Pro and Google Pixel 3 XL in ultra low-light situations. Now the Korean smartphone maker has finally started to roll out its improved night mode for the Galaxy S10 series. Based on the sample shots from Sammobile, it is quite a significant upgrade.

With the latest Galaxy S10 update, you will be able to use Night Mode for both normal and ultra-wide-angle cameras. Despite having a smaller f/2.2 aperture, the night mode is able to take brighter images on the ultra-wide-angle shooter. However, there’s noticeable sharpening and noise in the final picture, but it’s still an improvement overall.

In this sample with a single LED candle in the room, the image is not only brighter but it’s sharper with decent noise reduction. You can finally see the Darth Vader figurine next to the candle.

According to Sammobile, the noise levels are generally lower when you switch to night mode. Since it takes photos with longer shutter speeds, the images might appear slightly blurred unless you hold your phone really steady. When the noise reduction gets too aggressive, the images might turn out softer but they remarked that it is still a fair trade-off.

Although these are major improvements for Samsung, it doesn’t appear to be on par with the current low-light contenders. We’ll try to conduct another night-mode comparison after we’ve received an update on our unit.

Apart from Night Mode, the new update also allows you to take Live Focus using the telephoto lens. At the moment, the S10 series uses the Ultra-Wide-Angle lens for bokeh, making it easier to take bokeh shots without taking a few steps back.

These new camera improvements are included with the latest May 2019 security patch update and it is currently available on the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ in Switzerland. We expect this software update to arrive in more countries including Malaysia very soon. Do keep an eye out for software update notifications in the coming weeks. — SoyaCincau