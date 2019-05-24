‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Battle Royale will have third-person, classes, team respawns

‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ will feature both third and first-person perspective modes. — Picture via YouTube/Call of Duty

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 — The Battle Royale mode in Call of Duty: Mobile will feature 100 players, playlists for solo, duo, and four-person squads, plus six soldier classes, dog tag revives, and third or first-person perspective.

Just as the Call of Duty computer and console version of Battle Royale, Blackout, took place in an environment inspired by previous franchise maps, so too will Call of Duty: Mobile.

According to an official blog post from series publisher Activision, selected map elements are being pulled in from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Countdown, Crash, Killhouse, Overgrown, Pipeline, Shipment), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Estate), Call of Duty: Black Ops (Firing Range, Launch, Nuketown), Call of Duty: Black Ops II (Diner, Farm, Standoff) and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Seaside).

Standard for the last-person-standing Battle Royale genre, but in a first for the Call of Duty games, Call of Duty: Mobile will feature both third and first-person perspective modes; players will choose before each match begins.

They’ll also be picking between six initial classes of combatant, the blog mentioned, each one having its own specific ability and skill.

The Defender has increased resistance to non-bullet damage and can place a deformable shield, while the Mechanic is better at seeing vehicles, enemy traps, and other equipment, and can call in an EMP drone.

The Scout has a sensor dart to detect enemy positions and a tracking ability to discover recent enemy footprints, while the Medic can heal themselves and teammates with greater speed and can deploy a field medical station for continuous healing.

Its last two classes indicate that Call of Duty: Mobile is going to import some of the franchise’s Zombies mode quirkiness.

The Clown has both an anti-zombie ability and an explosive toy bomb that summons zombies in the first place while the Ninja has quiet movement and a grapple gun for zipping up buildings.

Thirdly, claiming the dog-tags of a fallen teammate enables them to drop back into play from a cargo plane — pivoting a feature of the franchise’s Kill Confirmed mode in a way that’s comparable to the revival and respawning features found in fellow Battle Royale games Apex Legends and Fortnite.

Call of Duty: Mobile was developed for Activision by Tencent, which had previously created highly successful Battle Royale spin-off PUBG Mobile for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Pre-registration for the Android edition is available through Google Play and, in China, through codm.qq.com.

Call of Duty: Mobile was announced in March with a trailer that teased a Battle Royale mode. — AFP-Relaxnews