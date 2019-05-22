Google unveils second-generation smart glasses targeted at businesses (VIDEO)

Google launches the Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses. — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 — On Monday, Google announced the launch of Glass Enterprise Edition 2, the second-generation of smart glasses that have been designed with professionals in mind.

When the original rendition of Google Glass didn’t resonate with the general public in 2013, the company used the following four years to reposition the smart glasses for use in professional industries like logistics, manufacturing and field services.

The Google Glass Enterprise Edition was released in 2017 and on Monday, the company announced the second generation of the specs.

Several improvements of the Glass Enterprise Edition 2 have been made as direct answers to customer feedback that has been collected over the years.

The new specs feature more power, faster performance, and a new AI engine thanks to being built upon Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR1 platform.

Camera quality and performance have likewise been improved, and the battery life has been extended. The Glass Enterprise Edition 2 can now be charged via USB-C.

Unlike the previous generation, the glasses support Android Enterprise Mobile Device Management, which allows businesses to more easily track device usage and manage scaled deployments.

The Glass Enterprise Edition 2 will be sold exclusively through Glass partners who can tailor manufacture the specs according to customer needs.

Price will vary depending on the level of customisation and required customer support. — AFP-Relaxnews