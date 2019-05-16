John Wick is coming to ‘Fortnite’

‘Fortnite’ image file featuring movie character John Wick. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, May 16 — A remodelled house, special challenge data, and a Keanu Reeves doppelganger costume indicate that action movie John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum will be accompanied by a Fortnite crossover.

Season 9 of hit mobile, console and computer game Fortnite has brought not just a new shopping mall, corporate district, and airborne slipstream transport system to its island arena, but hints that action movie hero John Wick will be making a comeback.

Back in early 2018, a John Wick-referencing sharp-suited character outfit called The Reaper had been made available to Battle Pass completionists, and now it looks like the real deal is getting involved.

With the May 9 introduction of Season 9, attentive fans noticed that a beachside property in the game’s southeastern area had been overhauled and now looks a lot like John Wick’s residence from the films.

That could have just been another unofficial homage, but data miners found evidence that a legitimate crossover is in the works.

Wrap/Umbrella seem to be encrypted still pic.twitter.com/2BCsGSLCRc — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi_) May 15, 2019

Not only are there a series of inactive challenges grouped under the name “Wick’s Bounty,” but visuals for a new character outfit have been found, as well as text files that reference the movie franchise.

This time, the John Wick skin is named as such, even closer in appearance to Keanu Reeves’ action movie icon.

It would appear that a Fortnite Limited Time Mode (LTM) will in some way feature The Continental, a hotel central to the franchise’s lore.

Text quotes found by Twitter user Lucas7yoshi, who has a track record of digging up hidden Fortnite files, include overt franchise references such as “Excommunicado” and “Tick tock, Mr Wick.”

Once the John Wick crossover goes ‘live’, it’ll be the third time that Fortnite has teamed up with a big-impact action movie.

Giant gold gauntlet-wearer Thanos, the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame antagonist, starred in two separate Limited Time Mode events that coincided with the release of Marvel’s blockbuster films in May 2018 and April 2019 respectively.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum releases in theatres this week, from May 15 in selected territories (including the UK, Ireland, and the Philippines), with Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Netherlands and New Zealand among its May 16 intake, and Canada and the USA involved from May 17. — AFP-Relaxnews