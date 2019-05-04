Microsoft announces HoloLens 2 Development Edition, at US$3,500

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 offers more than double the field of view of its predecessor. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 — While it won’t be released to companies until later this year, Microsoft has just announced a version of its augmented reality HoloLens 2 headset for developers, priced at US$3,500 (RM14,498.75) each.

Microsoft unveiled the HoloLens 2 at the Mobile World Congress 2019 at the end of February in Barcelona, Spain.

The next generation of its augmented reality headset includes new services driven by the power of the cloud, and turnkey apps for companies.

Through this headset, Microsoft hopes to offer a product that is both more comfortable and more immersive than ever.

HoloLens 2 offers more than double the field of view of its predecessor and also simplifies the manipulation of the hologram, using more spontaneous gestures.

The headset is equipped with eye tracking sensors to make interaction with the holograms even more natural.

The Development Edition includes the HoloLens 2 equipment, Azure credits (to make creations available online), and access to Microsoft-developed programs and plug-ins.

Account authentication will now be through eye scanning using Windows Hello, which will allow several people to share the same device but use different profiles.

The movable visor will also make it easier to quickly switch from augmented reality to focus on other tasks before returning to the augmented reality view.

The headset is on offer to developers for US$3500 each or in the form of a subscription at US$125 per month with the Dynamics 365 Remote Assist app.

The device is scheduled to go on sale to professionals before the end of the year.

HoloLens 2 will initially be available in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand.

See more at youtu.be/eqFqtAJMtYE. — AFP-Relaxnews