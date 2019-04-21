Apple teams up with Camp4Collective for Earth Day (VIDEO)

The #ShotOniPhone video features nature in its terrifying glory.— YouTube screenshot

LOS ANGELES, April 21 — Earth Day is happening this April 22 and Apple commissioned Camp4Collective to shoot a special shot-on-iPhone video.

Owned and run by Anson Fogel, Tim Kemple, and Renan Ozturk, Camp4Collective are a commercial and filmmaking outfit.

They were enthused about the project, titled Don’t Mess with Mother, sharing it on Instagram and said they were “super duper proud”.

While the film was shot on iPhone, Apple did note additional hardware and software was used to create the final product.

It’s a fairly impressive end-result: set to the tune of Megadeth’s Last Rites, the video showcases wildlife footage taken from all over the world.

Check out the video below: