This is how much the Samsung Galaxy A70 might cost in Malaysia

The Galaxy A70 has a powerful Snapdragon 675 processor and a huge 4,500mAh battery. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Galaxy A70 is probably the best all-rounder in Samsung’s current mid-range lineup. Apart from having a large 6.7″ Super AMOLED display, it has a powerful Snapdragon 675 processor and a huge 4,500mAh battery. Unlike the Galaxy A80, the A70 still retains the 3.5mm headphone jack as well as microSD card expansion.

If you’re wondering how much the Galaxy A70 would cost when it goes on sale in Malaysia, we now have a rough estimate as the pricing has been revealed in China as well as Indonesia.

Samsung China has started accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy A70 and the device is offered in two spec variants. The Galaxy A70 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at 2,999CNY (about RM1,839) while the 8GB RAM version is going for 3,299CNY (about RM2,032).

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, it is reported that the Galaxy A70 (no variant mentioned) is priced at 5,799,000IDR (about RM1,695). As a pre-order promo, Samsung Indonesia is also offering a cashback deal of 500,000IDR (about RM146).

For Malaysia, we are guessing that the Galaxy A70 could be priced around RM1,400-RM1,600. If we compare the official pricing of Samsung smartphones in China, Indonesia and Malaysia, our local units are significantly cheaper. The Galaxy A70 is scheduled to go on sale globally beginning 29 April 2019.

For example, the Galaxy S10e is priced at RM2,699 in Malaysia but it’s going for 4,999CNY (about RM3,065) in China and 10,499,000IDR (about RM3,069) in Indonesia. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10+ with 128GB storage is currently going for RM3,699 in Malaysia but it costs 6,999CNY (about RM4,292) in China and 13,999,000IDR (about RM4,093) in Indonesia. — SoyaCincau