Google offering one-on-one digital skills classes in NYC for free

The Google logo is seen at the ‘Station F’ start up campus in Paris, France, February 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 — Google announced yesterday that Grow with Google, an initiative created in 2017 dedicated to making digital training more accessible to the public, is setting up camp in one of the company’s New York offices for five months to bring workshops, one-on-one coaching opportunities, and community events to the public at no cost.

Say 👋 to the #GrowWithGoogle #NYC Learning Center, a place where job seekers, small biz owners and educators can find free hands-on workshops, digital skills training and one-on-one coaching → https://t.co/X3TvSaHhhs pic.twitter.com/8Xu33aCpo7 — Google (@Google) 8 April 2019

Within the 11,000 square foot office space, there will be three classrooms. Each one will host several classes every day for six days per week with the aim of helping people gain the digital skills needed “to find jobs, advance their careers and grow their businesses.”

According to Google, there will be a workshop for everyone: business owners, educators, and those who just want to learn new things.

Topics that will be covered include (but are not limited to) how to digitally reach more customers, how to use and bring digital tools into your classroom, and simply how to grow your career in the digital world.

In addition to the classes and workshops, Google experts will also be around a couple times per week to offer one-on-one coaching tailored to the needs of individuals.

In December, the company announced that they will be opening a Google campus in the same area in 2020.

Supporting the surrounding area with the Grow with Google NYC Learning Centre is a way to further establish themselves in the community and “strengthen (their) ties to (the) neighbourhood.” — AFP-Relaxnews