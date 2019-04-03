— SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — If you’re currently using an older Huawei flagship smartphone, Huawei Malaysia wants to make it easier for you to level up to the new P30 and P30 Pro. During the launch, they have introduced a Level Up offer which allows you to trade-in your existing Huawei device at their participating Huawei Brand stores.

Huawei wants you to level up to the P30 series with these trade-in offers

Based on their trade-in valuation list, the Mate 20 Pro is now valued at RM2,200 while the P20 Pro is going for RM1,250 if handed over in Grade A condition. Of course, the value will be lower if the condition is less ideal. The trade-in value is determined by Ingram Micro Malaysi Sdn Bhd.

According to the terms on the Level Up page, you may only trade-in only 1 device under this program for a new Huawei P30 or Huawei P30 Pro. The device must be certified for Malaysian use and it must come with an MCMC label.

To recap, the Huawei P30 is officially priced at RM2,699 with 128GB of storage, while the P30 Pro is priced at RM3,799 for 256GB storage and RM4,399 for 512GB of storage. All variants in Malaysia come with 8GB of RAM as standard. The P30 and P30 Pro will be available officially this coming Saturday, 6th April 2019. You can learn more in our announcement post. — SoyaCincau