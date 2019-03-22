Dyson unveils three new hi-tech products for your home and workspace

Dyson v11 — Picture courtesy of Dyson

NEW YORK, March 22 — At a New York event, Dyson revealed three new home products with technology designed to clean up your home or workspace and make it more productive.

On Wednesday, Dyson unveiled three new models to clear your home, freshen the air, and illuminate your workspace.

Dyson v11

The Dyson v11 cordless vacuum “senses,” “adapts,” and “deep cleans.”

The first of three cleaning modes, Auto mode, uses Dynamic Load Sensor technology to continuously monitor the brush bar resistance and adjust the motor speed and suction power automatically to whichever surface you are cleaning whether it's a hard floor or carpet.

Boost mode is ideal for heavy duty cleaning while Eco mode was designed for long duration use.

The v11 vacuum is available starting at US$599.99 (RM2,438.67). Dyson Pure Cool Me — Picture courtesy of Dyson

Dyson Pure Cool Me

The Dyson Pure Cool Me is the company's first personal all purifying fan that projects cool and clean air in whichever direction you want with optional oscillation.

The Pure Cool Me air purifying fan is available for US$349.99. Dyson Lightcycle — Picture courtesy of Dyson

Dyson Lightcycle

The Dyson Lightcycle “tracks local daylight” and has been “engineered to support your body clock.” It personally adjusts the lighting and modifies the color temperature and brightness throughout the day. Furthermore, the light adjusts automatically to provide you with the optimal brightness for your age.

The Lightcycle lamp is available starting at US$599.99. — AFP-Relaxnews