Everything you need to know about the Realme 3 Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Boy, it’s a good time to be a mid-range smartphone shopper because Realme’s got yet another affordable handset for you to consider. It’s the Realme 3 and it has just launched in Malaysia, so if you’ve had your eye on one, here’s everything you need to know.

Pricing and availability

The Realme 3 is priced at RM599 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and RM699 for the higher 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Both versions are available in 3 colours – Classic Black, Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue.

The first sale is happening next Wednesday, 27th March 2019 and you can get the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model for RM549 on Lazada’s first-day flash sale that starts at 12am.

Realme has also collaborated with local watercolour artist, Joee Cheong to design limited exclusive phone cases for the realme 3. This will be available as a gift for 50 lucky customers that purchase the realme 3.

Realme 3 specs

To recap, the Realme 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor that’s mated to either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

In case you’re wondering, the Indian market gets a newer Helio P70 processor. Keeping the lights on is a large 4,230 mAh battery that charges via microUSB.

Up front, the Realme 3 features a 6.22″ HD+ display with a small dewdrop notch at the top. For photos, the Realme 3 will pack a 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture lens over the main sensor. In front. There’s a 13MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Out of the box, it runs on the latest ColourOS 6.0 that’s running on top of Android 9 Pie. The device also supports dual-SIMs and it gets a dedicated microSD card expansion slot.

This means that the Realme 3 will compete pretty much directly with Xiaomi’s new Redmi 7. Which would you pick up? Let me know in the comments below. — SoyaCincau