‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ targets mid-year debut (VIDEO)

‘Call of Duty Mobile’ is expected to begin a public beta phase in the next few months. — Picture courtesy of Activision

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 — The blockbuster Call of Duty franchise is coming to Android and iOS devices with a public beta scheduled for mid-2019 and a possible battle royale mode teased in its trailer.

Several traditional Call of Duty maps and modes will be included with free-to-play action game Call of Duty: Mobile.

Numbered among them are Nuketown, Crash, and Hijacked, as well as the Free for All, Team Deathmatch, Frontline, and Search and Destroy modes.

PC and console games Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which began the franchise’s current pair of dominant sub-series, were likewise namechecked by publisher Activision as part of the mobile app’s unveiling.

When it arrives, Call of Duty: Mobile will be competing with battle royale giants Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, as well as a strong roster of mobile franchises received as unofficial equivalents of established console and PC games— Shadowgun (frequently associated with Destiny), Modern Combat (Call of Duty itself), N.O.V.A. (the Halo games) and Critical Ops (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive).

The closing moments of a debut trailer for Call of Duty: Mobile may have implied that a version of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale mode, Blackout, could also be making its way to the mobile app.

Call of Duty: Mobile is being developed by Tencent Games subsidiary Timi Studio, which previously made a Chinese version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds called PUBG: Army Attack.

As a smartphone and tablet device title, Call of Duty: Mobile follows 2009 iOS release Call of Duty: Zombies for iOS, 2011 successor Call of Duty: Black Ops — Zombies for iOS and Android.

The 2013 release Call of Duty: Strike Team took the series’ first-person shooter guise and placed it within a tactical, squad based framework with third-person elements.

By contrast, Call of Duty: Mobile is presenting itself as a more complete reproduction of the console and PC experience.

Pre-registration for the project’s beta is live on callofduty.com/mobile, as well as via Google Play for Android devices. — AFP-Relaxnews