Reddit testing feature to earn users tip money, not just karma

Only time will tell if tipping takes off in online forum Reddit. — istockphoto.com pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 — Yesterday, subreddit administrator u/internetmallcop announced that Reddit is now beta testing a new feature that allows redditors to tip user content with real money, not just upvotes, as spotted by CNET.

As of yesterday, redditors can tip u/shittymorph — famous for his Hell in a Cell copypasta meme — “for content that he posts to the subreddit,” and it’s only available on new Reddit, the currently optional redesign of the platform.

Administrator u/internetmallcop refers to this feature as an experiment: there is no word about how long this feature will be available, if it will ever be an option on other users’ content, or whether it will extend to other Reddit communities.

The option to tip will appear in the list of actions displayed beneath a comment; “Tip” is to the right of “Save” and when tapped on will prompt a small menu to pop up.

Here, people will be able to add their card number and select how much they would like to offer u/shittymorph: US$3 (RM12), US$5, US$10, or other.

Payments are managed by Stripe, an online payment service, so neither the r/shittymorph community nor Reddit saves anyone’s payment information.

U/internetmallcop goes on to confirm that money is divvied up between r/shittymorph, Reddit, and Stripe.

If this experiment takes off, users could have a more significant incentive to break out of lurker territory and engage in communities. — AFP-Relaxnews