Weekly PC download charts: Undersea 'Subnautica: Below Zero' topples 'Resident Evil 2'

'Subnautica: Below Zero,' like its predecessor, has been very well received. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 5 ― Chilly underwater survival adventure Subnautica: Below Zero shifts horror remake Resident Evil 2 from the top of the Steam charts and moves into the Humble Store's top five by Monday, February 4, 2019.

Releasing on January 30, 2019, Subnautica: Below Zero brings a fresh take on its console and computer predecessor.

Players venture into thematically familiar territory ― a disastrous event on board an alien planet ― and look to survive among its underwater flora and fauna.

Naturally, as with Subnautica, there are wild wonders to discover, as well as hostile apex predators lurking in the depths.

Reception of the in-development title has been very positive, according to initial Steam user reviews, where 90 per cent of respondents gave Subnautica: Sub Zero a thumbs-up by the end of its first weekend.

It'll be on Xbox One via a similar Early Access programme, and on PlayStation 4 when it hits version 1.0, both happening “as soon as possible,” per developer Unknown Worlds, deliberately avoiding a named date for either event.

Conversely, while Mac and PC players are getting their hands on Subnautica: Sub Zero in advance of the console community, dramatic airplane sim Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown arrived after a console debut earlier in the year, breaking the top five on Steam and GamersGate; Wargroove (GamersGate top five) managed a simultaneous release across PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, with its PlayStation 4 edition expected later on.

Finally, medieval city-building sim “Foundation” made its impact on GOG after a February 1 release; it can also be found among Steam's real-time top sellers chart though did not make the weekly round-up.

Steam*

1. Subnautica: Below Zero

2. Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE2

3. Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE2 Deluxe Edition

4. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

5. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble Store

1. Frostpunk

2. Shadow Warrior 2

3. Tom Clancy's The Division Season Pass

4. Subnautica: Below Zero

5. Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II

GamersGate EU

1. Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE:2

2. Overkill's The Walking Dead

3. WarGroove

4. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

5. SoulCalibur VI

Fanatical

1. Monster Hunter: World + Deluxe Edition

2. Fanatical Reaper Bundle (10 games incl. Immortal Redneck, Renowned Explorers, Payday 2, Jalopy, Figment)

3. The Jackbox Party Pack 5

4. Star Wars ― Unleashed Bundle (5 games)

5. Total War: Warhammer II

GOG

1. Foundation

2. Sunless Skies

3. Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition

4. Aven Colony

5. Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete

Itchio's Most Popular

1. Blame Him ― Demo

2. The ER

3. Dim - Playable Demo

4. 5 Nights of Basics Education

5. Belly ― AFP-Relaxnews