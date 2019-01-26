It’s now possible to get Unifi Fibre Broadband installed on the same day of signing up

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Usually, installation for a new fibre broadband service might take days or even weeks depending on which provider. For those who seek fast fibre broadband and want it installed fast, Unifi is speeding things up with their 24-hour installation service. If you’re quick, you could be enjoying your new fibre connection on the same day of registration.

According to Unifi’s FAQ, the 24-hour installation is applicable to both Unifi and pre-Unifi (Streamyx) home plans. At the moment, you can enjoy this fast track installation service at no extra cost. To recap, the base 30Mbps Fibre Broadband with 60GB quota is going for RM79/month while the 100Mbps Fibre Broadband option with unlimited quota is priced at RM129/month.

The FAQ also states that if you’ve submitted an order before 10am, the earliest slot available is in the afternoon of the same day while for orders made between 10.01am to 2.30pm, the earliest installation will be on the next morning. If the order is made after 2.31pm, the next available slot is in the afternoon of the next day. TM operates 7 days a week so it is also applicable for the weekends.

Of course, the actual installation date is subject to availability of the time slots. If there’s high demand in your area, the next available slot could be much later. From the FAQ, it appears that the 24-hour installation service would cost RM200 but it is currently waived until 31 March 2019. Overall, it is a great initiative and it is certainly welcomed by customers who are moving houses.

Below is a copy of the FAQ and you can learn more on the Unifi Broadband page. — SoyaCincau