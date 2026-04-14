KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an allocation of RM2 million to the Sepak Takraw Federation of Malaysia (PSM) to strengthen the management of the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Academy Complex, here.

Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, said the allocation includes, among others, the welfare of players undergoing training at the complex.

“Okay, I agree to make sure the players are taken care of. So the allocation that I want to announce is partly for those who attend the academy training, their food, comfort and attire.

“The second is of course the association’s (PSM) travel and the third is for the academy,” he said when speaking at the opening ceremony of the complex.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and PSM president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan.

The complex, located at Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz, Kampung Baru, is worth RM6 million and is equipped with various facilities including athlete accommodation, gymnasium, study rooms and training grounds under one roof.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Youth and Sports Ministry has approved an allocation of RM1 million to help PSM make the 2026 Sepak Takraw World Cup a success at the Titiwangsa Stadium, here, next month.

The tournament, which includes the Premier and Division 1 competitions, is scheduled to take place from May 16 to 23. — Bernama