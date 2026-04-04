KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) delivered a commanding performance to thrash Kuala Lumpur City FC 4-0 in the first leg of the Malaysia Cup 2025/2026 semi-final at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras last night.

The Southern Tigers needed just five minutes to open the scoring through prolific striker Bergson Gustavo Silveira Da Silva, putting the hosts under early pressure.

JDT continued to dominate proceedings with well-structured attacking play and nearly added a second goal about 15 minutes later, but Bergson’s attempt from a Corbin Ong move went narrowly wide.

The sustained pressure paid off in the 31st minute when Ager Aketxe Barrutia calmly fired home with his left foot to double the visitors’ lead.

Kuala Lumpur City FC attempted to respond towards the end of the first half through captain Paulo Josue, but his effort missed the target, allowing JDT to take a comfortable 2-0 lead into the break.

In the second half, JDT’s dominance showed no signs of easing as they added a third goal in the 59th minute, with Bergson setting up Oscar Arribas Pasero to score and further tighten the visitors’ grip.

The hosts’ attempts to reduce the deficit proved futile, including a long-range effort by Muhammad Safawi Rashid in the 71st minute that went off target.

JDT nearly compounded KL City’s misery in the 77th minute through Ignacio Mendez Navia Fernandez, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up.

Ager Aketxe capped a fine performance with his second goal of the night in the 84th minute from a Bergson assist, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 victory for the Southern Tigers.

Meanwhile, another semi-final match will see Kuching City FC travel to the Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (MBPJ) Stadium to face Selangor FC tomorrow.

The second leg between KL City and JDT will take place on Tuesday (April 7). — Bernama