LEIRIA, June 11 — Portugal beat Nigeria 2-1 in a World Cup warm-up yesterday, with goals from Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao making up for an off night for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea forward Neto opened the scoring midway through the first half, but Nigeria levelled through Akor Adams before half-time.

Juventus winger Conceicao restored Portugal’s lead 15 minutes from the end in Leiria as five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo wasted a number of good chances.

At 41, Ronaldo will be heading to his record sixth World Cup, but there are concerns in some quarters that his presence will prevent Roberto Martinez’s strong side from flourishing.

With his full squad available following the arrival of the four players who won the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, Martinez started midfielders Vitinha and Joao Neves alongside Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal leave on Friday to set up base camp in Palm Beach, Florida.

They open their World Cup campaign on June 17 in Houston against the Democratic Republic of Congo, before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K. — AFP