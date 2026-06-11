PARIS, June 11 — Professional footballers will now be represented at Fifa Council meetings, players’ union FIFPRO said yesterday.

The union announced the agreement with the game’s global governing body, which will come into effect immediately, on the eve of the 2026 World Cup.

“Representatives will serve on the Football Tribunal, Fifa’s judicial bodies, several standing committees and the Human Rights and Sustainability Sub-Committee, reflecting a shared commitment to ensuring that players’ voices are further heard and appropriately represented in Fifas decision-making processes,” the players’ union said in a statement.

The agreement will also see FIFPRO “be represented on the FIFA Council as an observer with speaking rights”.

FIFPRO will work with Fifa on player welfare, the international match calendar and the transfer system—issues on which the bodies have frequently clashed.

The deal also provides for the withdrawal of legal proceedings brought against Fifa by FIFPRO, its continental divisions and member unions.

FIFPRO had filed a complaint with the European Commission in October 2024 over the calendar, denouncing the increasing workload placed on professional players. — AFP