LONDON, Aug 8— Liverpool manager Arne Slot refused to rule out an improved bid for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak as the Premier League champions consider adding to their formidable firepower, with Darwin Nunez set to leave for Saudi Arabia.

After a quiet first year in the transfer market under Slot the Reds have spent almost £300 million (US$402 million) on forwards Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike as well as full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Nunez is one of a number of significant exits that will help recoup much of that outlay as the Uruguayan closes in on a £46 million move to Al Hilal.

Liverpool reportedly had a £110 million bid for Isak turned down by Newcastle, who are seeking a British transfer record fee.

The Swedish striker has not been part of the Magpies’ pre-season preparations and has been told to train on his own by Newcastle.

“You never talk about players that are not yours,” Slot said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley, the traditional curtain-raiser for the season.

“I think we have a lot of attacking power in our team. When I think about Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Mo Salah, Jeremie Frimpong, who can play as a right-winger, Florian Wirtz, who can play as a left-winger, -- I already feel I have a lot of attacking options in my current squad.

“But, as always as a club, we are always looking at the chances in the market.”

Liverpool celebrated a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title but were devastated last month by the death of forward Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese international was killed in a car accident alongside his brother in northern Spain as he began to make his way back to England for pre-season.

A series of tributes have been paid to Jota at every Liverpool game since and will continue throughout the season.

A “Forever 20” emblem, referencing Jota’s now-retired shirt number, will be printed on Liverpool’s shirts this season, while a permanent memorial will be installed at Anfield.

“First of all, tragedy impacted us but it impacted far more his wife, children and parents,” said Slot.

“But it impacted us as well, definitely. The tributes that have been done since were all very emotional and impressive, every time we were somewhere.

“It started off in Preston and in Asia as well. It’s been emotional, but impressive as well.” — AFP