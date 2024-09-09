PARIS, Sept 9 — Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has criticised Elon Musk for enabling a “cruel” hate campaign against her.

According to The Sun, Khelif’s comments come after she filed a legal complaint against Musk’s platform, ‘X’, for facilitating online harassment.

In an emotional interview with French media outlet CLIQUE, Khelif said: “Elon Musk was one of the first to attack me during this hate campaign. He posted this video and it was retweeted.

“So, he was one of the first to have spread this buzz, this campaign against me.”

Musk shared a post from American swimmer Riley Gaines which read: “Men don’t belong in women’s sports,” by quoting it and saying “Absolutely”.

Khelif was quoted as saying: “I would say... you hate me but you don’t even know me. I don’t even know why you led this attack. You have been cruel to me, cruel to my family, to my mother.”

The Sun also highlighted Khelif’s struggle to understand the behaviour of people. As a devout Muslim, she said she relied on her faith to navigate the challenges, emerging stronger and more determined.

Since Khelif’s lawsuit is filed against X, French law categorises it as a case against unidentified parties. The lawsuit accuses Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling, among others, of engaging in “acts of aggravated cyber harassment”.

Her mother, Nasria, firmly stated: “My child is a girl. She was raised as a girl. Imane is a girl who has loved sport since she was six years old. I will always be there for her. She’s honoured the national flag. She is our role model.”

Despite Khelif's focus and gold medal win, the hate she received had a significant emotional impact.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Khelif said: “Thank God, all the people of Algeria and the Arab world knew the real Imane Khelif, with her femininity, her courage, her determination.

“Immediately after my opening victory at the Olympics, there was a big uproar from politicians, athletes, artists, and global stars, including Elon Musk and Donald Trump. This affected me deeply. It hurt me a lot, and I cannot describe the fear I experienced.”

She was initially afraid of questioning her perseverance amidst the global uproar but expressed gratitude for overcoming this difficult period with the support of God and psychiatrists.