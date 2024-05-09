KOTA KINABALU, May 9 ― Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee does not want his team to rush and chase unrealistic targets in the early phase of the Super League this season but to concentrate on improving themselves.

The Melaka-born coach also emphasised that his players should not worry about maintaining the top three spot in the league, which they achieved last season.

“After the middle of the season, we will see how we are doing and where we can go from there. But in this early season, I just want the players to concentrate and take it game by game.

Advertisement

“We had seen our strengths and weaknesses in the friendly games. Combination, formations and so on, we hope to get it settled by the first game this Sunday. I also hoped for an injury-free team by then,” he told Bernama here recently.

Kim Swee also expressed satisfaction with the current players available and plans to provide opportunities to hard-working and high-potential youngsters in the team while working with the management to achieve the best possible results for the Rhinos.

This Sunday, Sabah will play against Penang FC at Likas Stadium for the first Super League game of the season.

Advertisement

Last season, Sabah finished third behind Selangor FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim FC, who clinched their 10th consecutive Super League title. ― Bernama