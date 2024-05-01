DORTMUND, May 1 — Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique yesterday dismissed talk his side were feeling the heat before their midweek Champions League semi-final, first leg game against Borussia Dortmund, saying “we’re here to enjoy it”.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said PSG were “built to win the Champions League” but Enrique, who won the elite European competition as Barcelona manager in 2015, said his side should focus on relishing the experience.

“What’s great about being here is that we can enjoy a really special game at a unique stadium in Europe,” said the Spaniard.

“We have a chance to make our fans really happy by reaching the final. That’s what we’ve earned the right to do. We’ll try to enjoy that.

“We will try to win both legs. It’s not in our handbook to leave things to chance. It will be a wonderful spectacle for everyone who loves football.”

PSG were dominant in a 2-0 win over Dortmund at home to open their Champions League campaign, but were held to a 1-1 draw in the return leg.

Dortmund have gone 10 games unbeaten at home in the Champions League in their 80,000-seat strong Westfalenstadion fortress.

PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions on Sunday, their 10th league title in the past 12 seasons.

The domestic dominance has however not been translated into European silverware. PSG lost the final in 2020 to Bayern Munich.

“When you come to stadiums like this one it’s a pleasure. You have to enjoy where you are and where you are as footballers as well,” continued the former Spain coach.

“We’ll experience it all tomorrow. We are ready and prepared to play two great games and want to win both of them.”

Told his side were considered strong favourites by the media, the 53-year-old said: “That shows the press doesn’t know much about football.”

PSG forward Goncalo Ramos said his side were “more of a team now” than in December’s draw.

“We’ve had time to work and get to know each other. Now we’re more like a family.”

Ramos, 22, echoed his coach’s comments about pressure. “We know this stadium. It’s special to play here.

“We are here to win. We trust in ourselves and we are ready to fight for the Champions League.” — AFP