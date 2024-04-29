KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin is not offended and is open to receiving criticisms from any party, including former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Responding to Khairy’s statement that it was time for changes within FAM to ensure more effective management and governance, Hamidin said he is prepared to be challenged by anyone to lead the national football governing body.

“That’s his personal view; whatever we do, we must adhere to the statutes or constitution. Anyone can contest; there’s no issue. I am open-minded and welcome criticism, especially after the national squad’s performance in the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup (B-23) and the recent poison-pen letter. I take note of constructive feedback.

“If anyone wishes to hold a position, we must accept criticism, as long as decisions are made in the best interest of national football,” he said.

Hamidin, who is also Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) vice-president, told reporters this at OCM’s Hari Raya event here today.

Last Friday, Khairy, a former FAM vice-president, said he never harboured any thoughts on returning to FAM after his name was linked to the presidency of the governing body.

However, Khairy said he feels that changes in FAM leadership were necessary for the overall progress of Malaysian football.

Hamidin, who has been FAM president since 2018, is facing criticism ahead of the FAM elections scheduled next year, following the circulation of an poison pen letter criticising its leadership and management, as well as the recent unsatisfactory performances of the national senior and under-23 squads.

He urged all parties to await the investigation findings by the authorities regarding the allegations in the letter.

Meanwhile, Hamidin said he is awaiting a report from Under-23 squad head coach Juan Torres Garrido and Technical Director Scott O’Donell on Harimau Muda’s lacklustre performance at the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup, which also serves as a qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“I have met with Juan. The report could be ready this week, and I will look look at it and convene a meeting as soon as possible to thoroughly assess the performance of the under-23 squad at the Asian Cup,” he said.

With only the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinals, the national squad suffered 0-2 defeats to Uzbekistan on April 17 and Vietnam on April 20, as well as a 1-2 loss to Kuwait on April 23, to mark a disappointing campaign. — Bernama