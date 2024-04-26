BERLIN, April 26 — Eintracht Frankfurt have turned Hugo Ekitike’s loan from Paris Saint-Germain into a permanent deal until 2029, the German club announced Friday.

Frankfurt activated Ekitike’s purchase option and he will become a permanent member of the squad in the summer. Frankfurt declined to provide information on the amount of the transfer fee.

The 21-year-old Ekitike arrived in Frankfurt on loan in the winter transfer window and has one goal and one assist in 10 games.

Ekitike had rarely played for PSG since joining the Ligue 1 side in July 2022 from Reims.

Frankfurt, sixth in the Bundesliga, have struggled for goals since selling France striker Randal Kolo Muani to PSG in August in a deal worth a reported €95 million (RM484 million).

“Hugo has shown in his previous appearances what quality he has,” Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche said in a statement.

“We are firmly convinced of his great potential and look forward to seeing him in the Eintracht jersey beyond the current season.” — AFP

