KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia will continue with the training programme planned by TeamLZJ’s coaching director Wong Tat Meng to prepare for the Thomas Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China from April 27 to May 5.

TeamLZJ, in a statement on X today, said Zii Jia’s training programme, which is independent of the Thomas Cup team, has been discussed with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and is supported by Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky and administration head Michelle Chai.

It said the training programme and arrangements planned by Tat Meng will prepare Zii Jia to perform his best during the Thomas Cup and the five tournaments he plans to participate in after that.

TeamLZJ thanked BAM, Rexy and Michelle for their understanding and trust in managing Zii Jia’s training plan in this hectic tournament schedule leading up to the Paris Olympics.

“Zii Jia is very much looking forward to link up with the squad on April 24,” it said.

The statement said Zii Jia started his Thomas Cup preparations on Monday, one day after returning from the Badminton Asia Championships 2024 in Ningbo, China.

BAM have also named Ng Tze Yong, Leong Jun Hao, Cheam June Wei and Justin Hoh for singles duty while the doubles will be spearheaded by 2022 world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, followed by Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and Muhammad Haikal Nazri. — Bernama

