KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Selangor football legend Azman Adnan hopes that other teams will be able to seriously provide continuous opposition to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) ahead of the new Malaysia League (M-League) season 2024/2025 which will start early next month.

Azman said it was time for other challengers to spread their wings and break the dominance of the 10-time Super League title crown holder apart from other domestic titles from the Southern Tigers.

“We are expecting other teams, not only Selangor FC to seriously challenge the JDT team.

“We will probably see an even stronger JDT this year as they are improving. So I hope to see other teams giving JDT a run for their money after they managed to win the championship undefeated last year,” he said when met recently.

He said the rise of other teams was able to restore the competitive and excitement level of M-League which is being dominated by only one team.

At the same time, Azman dreams of a ‘revival’ in Selangor, but he knows the combination of senior and young players in the team requires maturity before being able to compete.

Therefore, he hopes that The Red Giants with the touch of new coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil will be able to create a surprise, and bring back the glory of Selangor next season.

“To be honest, I really like him (Mohd Nidzam) because I’ve known him for a long time. Because every time I train, he takes care of me. That was before, but now he’s the coach. So I pray for him and the team to succeed,” he said.

Selangor coached by Tan Cheng Hoe last season recorded 20 wins, one draw and five defeats from 26 matches to be second in the Super League.

The M-League rivalry will kick off with the Sumbangsih Cup match between JDT and Selangor on May 10. — Bernama