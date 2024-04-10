KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani created a sensation when they ousted world champions Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in straight games in the first round of the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China today.

The world number 19 Malaysians played magnificently to knock out the world number one pair from South Korea 21-13, 21-18 in just 44 minutes.

Their reward for the smashing display is a second-round date with world number 11 He Jiting-Ren Xiangyu of China.

There was more good news for the national men’s doubles camp when Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated their respective opponents to also check into the second round.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun downed China’s Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi 21-15, 21-12 while Aaron-Wooi Yik overcame India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi 21-15, 21-14.

In the second round, Wei Chong-Kai Wun will meet Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan while Aaron-Wooi Yik will take on Japan’s Kenya Mitsuhashi-Hiroki Okamura.

Other first-round results involving Malaysians at 2024 BAC:

Women’s singles

P.V Sindhu (IND) bt Goh Jin Wei 18-21, 21-14, 21-19

Men’s doubles

Ayata Endo-Yuta Takei (JPN) bt Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii 21-19, 15-21, 21-19

Mixed doubles

Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong (CHN) bt Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei 21-15, 21-15

Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) bt Yap Roy King-Valeree Siow 21-8, 21-15

Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (INA) bt Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing 21-19, 21-11 — Bernama