LONDON, April 10 — Leeds missed the chance to go top of the Championship with a 0-0 draw at home to Sunderland after Leicester lost 1-0 to relegation-threatened Millwall yesterday.

The Foxes remain top of the table despite failing to win for the third time in five games as all of the sides chasing the riches of the Premier League next season have wobbled in recent weeks.

Ryan Longman’s stunning strike earned Millwall a much-needed win to take the Lions four points clear of the relegation zone.

“The last games are more or less similar for all the teams,” said Leicester boss Enzo Maresca.

“Clubs are trying to survive or go up, the intensity is higher. It’s a problem for us, but for every club.

“If you watch the table yesterday, and tonight, and in two days, you’d go crazy. We have to go game by game.”

Leeds missed the chance to take advantage as they failed to win at home in the league for the first time since December.

Daniel Farke’s men close to within one point of Leicester but have played a game more than the leaders.

Third-placed Ipswich can now go top when they host Watford on Wednesday.

Southampton kept alive their outside shot at automatic promotion by denting Coventry’s playoff push with a 2-1 win at St Mary’s.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Che Adams scored for the Saints, who close to within nine points of Leeds and have two games in hand.

In the battle for the playoff places, sixth-placed Norwich blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday.

That allowed Preston to close the gap on the top six to five points with a 4-1 thrashing of Huddersfield thanks to a Milutin Osmajic hat-trick.

Those results also had a major impact on the battle to beat the drop.

Wednesday remain in the relegation zone but only on goal difference behind Huddersfield.

Plymouth and QPR both edged clear of the bottom three after a 1-1 draw. — AFP