MONTE CARLO, April 10 — Andrey Rublev’s Monte Carlo Masters title defence ended at the first hurdle today with a straight-sets defeat by Australian Alexei Popyrin.

The Russian never got going in the second-round tie as Popyrin eased to a 6-4, 6-4 win.

The world number 46 will face either compatriot Alex de Minaur or Tallon Griekspoor for a possible quarter-final against Novak Djokovic.

The loss continued a poor run of form for Rublev, after a defeat in his opening match against Tomas Machac in Miami and losing to Jiri Lehecka in the Indian Wells last 32.

The sixth seed had a break point to level at 5-5 in the second set, but found the net and Popyrin closed out the victory.

Rublev lifted his first Masters 1000 title in Monaco last year by beating Holger Rune in the final. — AFP

Australia's Alexei Popyrin celebrates after winning against Russia's Andrey Rublev during their Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament round of 32 tennis match on the Rainier III court at the Monte Carlo Country Club April 10, 2024. — AFP pic

