KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Harimau Malaya head coach once again accepted full responsibility for the team’s second 0-2 loss to Oman in last night’s Group D 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup second round qualifying match at Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

He stressed that the loss did not mark the end of his charges’ hopes of qualification, but admitted they would need the things to turn out to their advantage when they face group leaders Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on June 6 and their final Group D match against Taiwan at home at Bukit Jalil on June 11.

“Its very tough game we played today... as a leader and coach I apologise to Malaysia fans we can’t give you good result. For them (players) its a difficult situation where we could give a better result.

“We still have two more games if there is a miracle we still have chance. Better don’t give up and we’ll fight until the end. This is not the end of the world,” he told reporters at the post-match media conference.

The South Korean also voiced his optimism that the national squad would do their best to make a comeback after they play for their respective clubs when the Malaysia League begins in May.

Meanwhile, Oman coach Jaroslav Silhavy admitted his team had a tougher time compared to their first meeting in Muscat, but was pleased that his team displayed the spirit to secure the result he wanted.

“This game was different since they’re playing at home this time. They want to win back the game just like us.

“We miss so many chances in this game but still I’m happy with the players to win the game,” he said.

Malaysia remain third in Group D with six points while Kyrgyzstan remain in the lead with nine points after beating Taiwan 5-1 in the other group match last night, while Oman are second with also nine points and Taiwan last without a single point. ― Bernama