KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — National para archer G. Daneshen qualified for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris after winning silver in the men’s compound event at the 8th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Dubai yesterday.

The 26-year-old Daneshen, ranked world number 32, lost to Austria’s Michael Meier 133-143 in the final.

He overcame Thailand’s Sakon Inkaew 140-139 in the semi-finals and Wu Chung Hung of Taiwan 138-136 in the quarter-finals.

The tournament is the last qualifying event for the Paralympics, which will be held from Aug 28 to Sept 8.

Daneshen is the third Malaysian para archer to qualify for Paris 2024, with the other two being 2019 world champion S. Suresh and Nur Jannaton Abd Jalil in the men’s recurve and women’s compound events respectively.

Another national para archer, Wiro Julin, failed to qualify for Paris 2024 after losing to Bulent Korkmaz of Turkiye 141-142 in the 1/16 round. — Bernama