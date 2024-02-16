BANGKOK, Feb 16 — Thailand’s men’s football team has moved up 12 positions in the most recent Fifa world ranking, climbing from 113th to 101st place.

Within South-east Asia, Thailand maintains the highest Fifa ranking, leading ahead of Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The Football Association (FA) of Thailand attributed the rise in ranking to the impressive performance of the War Elephants in the recently concluded 2023 Asian Cup held in Doha.

Led by coach Masatada Ishii, Thailand surprisingly reached the knockout stage of the 2023 Asian Cup.

In the Asian Cup competition, Thailand started strong with a 2-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan. They maintained their momentum, drawing 0-0 against Oman and Saudi Arabia, to advance to the knockout stage.

However, the team was eliminated from the Asian Cup in the round of 16 after losing 1-2 to Uzbekistan. — Bernama