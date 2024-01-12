DOHA, Jan 12 — The 2023 Asian Cup is set to be the most-watched edition in the tournament’s history as the continent’s best 24 nations slug it out for supremacy from today until February 10 here.

Up to 60 broadcasters are set to beam the thrilling action to over 160 territories and nations worldwide, thus solidifying its status as the most widely covered and accessible edition.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general-secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said the AFC have underlined their vision and mission to ensure football remains the continent’s number one sport and to stage world-class competitions.

“In every way, the broadcast of our most prestigious men’s competition in as many markets and territories as possible further reinforces our ambitions coming to life and underlines the growing stature of the Asian Cup.

“We are grateful for the faith and belief that our broadcast and media partners have placed in Asian football, and we look forward to working with all of them to provide the best possible experience for our passionate fans and valued stakeholders,” he said in a statement today.

Host Qatar will meet Lebanon in the opening Group A match at the Lusail Stadium, which was also the venue for the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France.

In a separate statement, the AFC confirmed that Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita is set to make history by becoming the first woman to officiate a match in the flagship tournament when she takes charge of the Group B match between Australia and India at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium here tomorrow (January 13).

Yamashita is one of five female match officials involved in the 18th edition of the Asian Cup here.

The 37-year-old, the first professional woman referee from Japan, earned her Fifa badge in 2015 and has since gone on to break multiple barriers.

The Tokyo native also became the first woman to manage a J1 League match in September 2022 and one of six women match officials at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, which was the first time that women match officials were appointed in the history of the global showpiece.

She also officiated the opening match of the recent Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. — Bernama